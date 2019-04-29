Girard paired with Cale Makar for Sunday's Game 2 win over the Sharks, Ron Knabenbauer of NHL.com reports. They combined to have nine shots, five on goal.

Girard previously paired with Erik Johnson. "I just thought Makar had a real good impact last game, and I was expecting Girard to be better after missing some time," coach Jared Bednar said after Sunday's victory. "He looked a bit rusty (in Game 1). Tough to create offense against this team, they check real hard. Getting those two guys together can help us as a five-man unit and help produce offense."