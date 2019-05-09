Girard had an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Girard posted two helpers and 11 blocked shots over nine postseason appearances. The soon-to-be 21-year-old blueliner will be looking to build on the 27 points he posted across 82 regular season contests as he enters his third NHL season in 2019-20.