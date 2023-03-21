Girard notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Girard helped out on Logan O'Connor's third-period tally. The helper ended a three-game slump for Girard, who has four assists over nine contests since his last goal. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 31 points (three shy of his career high) with 100 shots on net, 95 blocked shots, 55 hits and a minus-10 rating through 63 appearances this season.