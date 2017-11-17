Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Picks up assist Thursday
Girard registered an assist during Thursday's 6-2 rout of the Capitals.
The second-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has been as good as advertised since coming over in the blockbuster Matt Duchene-Kyle Turris trade on Nov. 5. With five points in eight games, the 19-year-old may be on the fast track to fantasy relevance on a young Avalanche blueline in need of offensive support beyond talented puck-mover Tyson Barrie. He may be worth a speculation-add in deeper leagues and is a must-own in dynasty formats.
