Girard recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Girard set up Mikko Rantanen's insurance tally in the third period. The helper was Girard's first point through three games this season. He's not on either power-play unit, which puts a damper on his potential for offense despite being in a top-four role. The 25-year-old blueliner has done alright in the non-scoring areas, supplying six shots on net, five hits and eight blocked shots so far.
