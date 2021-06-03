Girard registered two assists and a pair of blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Girard set up goals by Brandon Saad and Tyson Jost in the first period, with the latter's tally coming on the power play. The 23-year-old Girard is up to five assists through six playoff contests. He's added seven shots on net, seven blocked shots and eight hits in a second-pairing role.