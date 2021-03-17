Girard scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Girard's goal was a bit fluky, as it deflected off of Ducks defenseman Josh Mahura before going in. The two-point game put Girard at 21 points in 25 outings. He's never finished a season lower than 23 points, and the 22-year-old has a good chance to reset his career high in 2020-21. His five goals this year are already a personal best in that category -- he tallied four times in each of the last three campaigns.