Girard scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Girard returned from a one-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. He played 22:22 in this contest and earned his first multi-point effort of the season to snap a 10-game point drought. The 25-year-old blueliner has just three points through 14 outings, and he's added 16 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-7 rating while often skating on the second pairing.