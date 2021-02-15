Girard (COVID-19 protocol) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Girard has yet to clear the NHL's virus protocol. The 22-year-old defenseman will have to be activated from injured reserve prior to his return to the lineup. Expect Dennis Gilbert and Jacob MacDonald to cover for the absences of Girard and Cale Makar (upper body).
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Remains out Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Stays hot with helper•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Supplies two assists•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Finds twine in big win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Provides power-play assist•