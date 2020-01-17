Girard posted a plus-1 rating and one hit in a 4-0 victory over the Sharks on Thursday.

While he didn't add any Thursday, Girard has been racking up assists like crazy lately. He has 11 helpers in his last eight games since Dec. 31, and largely as a result, he also has a plus-5 rating during that stretch. Prior to New Year's Eve, Girard had one goal, 13 assists and a minus-8 rating in 38 games. He already has a new career best with 24 assists this season and is within reach of a new high-water mark in points as well.