Girard produced an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Girard set up J.T. Compher's second-period tally. With two goals, nine assists and 25 shots on net through 14 games, Girard has established himself as a reliable defenseman in virtually all facets of the game. The 22-year-old sees a top-four role at even strength and second-unit power-play time, where he has five of his nine helpers this year.