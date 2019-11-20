Play

Girard has one goal and seven points with a minus-2 rating in 21 games this season.

After six assists in October, Girard's production has slowed down a lot this month, but he did score his first goal on Nov. 9. He's about on pace with his scoring production from last season when he tallied career bests of four goals and 27 points in 82 games.

