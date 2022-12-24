Girard scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Predators.

On a two-on-one inside the final minute of OT, Girard took a slick pass from Evan Rodrigues and slid the puck past a fooled Juuse Saros, who was reading shot from Rodrigues the whole way. It was only Girard's second goal of the season, and the blueliner had just one assist in his prior 14 games after returning from a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old is typically good for about 30 points a year, but Girard will need to pick up his pace considerably the rest of the way to get there.