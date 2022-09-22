Girard (chest) is on the ice for Thursday's practice, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Girard missed the last 13 games of Colorado's Stanley Cup run after suffering a broken sternum on May 23 versus St. Louis, but he's evidently put that issue in the rearview mirror. The 24-year-old defender collected 28 points through 67 regular-season contests in 2021-22.
