Girard recorded two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.
Girard assisted on goals by Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon in Saturday's game. The 22-year-old Girard has made a solid contribution on the scoresheet with a goal and five helpers in nine playoff games.
