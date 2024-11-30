Girard notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Girard has enjoyed a decent November, racking up eight points over 13 contests. The 26-year-old defenseman remains on the secondary pairing, and he may have to pick up some extra minutes if Josh Manson (upper body) misses time after exiting Friday's game. Girard is up to 13 points, 24 shots on net, 24 hits, 44 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 24 contests in 2024-25.