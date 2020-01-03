Girard dished four assists, fired three shots on goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

One of Girard's helpers came on a J.T. Compher power-play goal in the third period. The blueliner has been on a roll with 10 helpers over his last 10 games. Girard is up to 20 points (nine on the power play), 57 shots and 59 blocked shots through 41 contests this season. He's just seven points shy of matching his production from 2018-19.