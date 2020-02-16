Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Provides lone Colorado goal
Girard scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Girard got the Avalanche on the board in the final minute of the second period, jumping on a loose puck after a wild scramble in the Los Angeles zone and slamming it past Jonathan Quick. It marked Girard's third goal of the year and gave the 21-year-old 29 points -- extending his career high -- in 57 games.
