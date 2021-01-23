Girard notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Girard set up Joonas Donskoi for the Avalanche's first goal of the game. After missing the scoresheet Thursday versus the Kings, Girard was right back to producing. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to five assists in as many games, as well as 11 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. Four of his helpers have come with the man advantage.