Girard logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Girard helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Girard has a goal and four power-play helpers in his last five outings. The Quebec native continues to put up solid numbers in a top-four role -- he's at 26 points (seven on the power play) with 57 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 41 contests this season.