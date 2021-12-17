Girard logged an assist, four blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Girard helped out on Valeri Nichushkin's third-period tally. The 23-year-old Girard had gone two games without a point entering Wednesday. He's up to 16 points, 39 shots on net, 36 blocks, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 25 contests. With Cale Makar and Devon Toews in COVID-19 protocols, Girard will likely be seeing top-pairing usage in the near term.