Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Girard (upper body) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against Edmonton, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Girard has missed Colorado's past three games and is day-to-day. He has two goals and 18 points in 42 outings in 2024-25. If he does play versus the Oilers, then Calvin de Haan might be a healthy scratch.

More News