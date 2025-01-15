Girard (upper body) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against Edmonton, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Girard has missed Colorado's past three games and is day-to-day. He has two goals and 18 points in 42 outings in 2024-25. If he does play versus the Oilers, then Calvin de Haan might be a healthy scratch.
