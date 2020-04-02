Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Reaching career highs
Girard posted career highs of four goals and 34 points in 70 games prior to the NHL pausing the season in March.
Girard had two goals in the 14 games before the league suspended the season. Three of his goals came in the last 20 games, and with one more marker, he'll break a tie for his career high in the category. Girard has a plus-1 rating, 17 PIM and 96 shots on net in 70 contests as well.
