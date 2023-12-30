Girard (personal) told Corey Masisak of The Denver Post on Saturday that he will return to the lineup Sunday versus San Jose.

Girard is projected to be back on the second pairing and second power-play unit after missing the past 20 games. He resumed practices with the Avalanche last Saturday after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Nov. 24. Girard has picked up four points, 18 shots on goal, 25 blocked shots and 15 hits in 15 appearances this season.