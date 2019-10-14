Girard has two assists and six shots on net in four games to open the 2019-20 season.

The 21-year-old has a helper at even strength and on the power play. He had four goals and 27 points in 82 games last season, but Girard figures to post higher numbers across the board this season, as his playing time is expected to increase. He is averaging 22:40 minutes per game through four contests, which is nearly three minutes higher than last season.