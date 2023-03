Girard notched an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Girard has a goal and four helpers over his last four games, though he's also gone minus-5 in that span. The 24-year-old is back on the second pairing now that Cale Makar has returned to action. Girard is up to 28 points through 56 outings this season, matching his point total from 67 contests a year ago. He's added 89 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-11 rating in 2022-23.