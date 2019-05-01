Girard picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 3.

It's the defenseman's first point in eight career postseason games. Girard missed the last three games of the Avalanche's first-round series with an upper-body injury, but has returned to the lineup on the third pairing for the second round. He's currently alongside Cale Makar, a combination that could provide depth scoring from the blue line if the Avalanche are to overcome their 2-1 deficit in the series.