Girard posted a minus-2 rating and two hits in a 2-1 loss against the Stars on Friday.

The 21-year-old was on the ice for both goals against, pushing his plus-minus further into the hole at minus-4. Girard has also not scored a goal yet. He's not the biggest of scorers anyway, but producing more offense would at least help him climb out of the red in plus-minus. Girard has no goals and six assists and two PIM in 13 games.