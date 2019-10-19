Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Records third assist
Girard posted an assist with a minus-2 rating, one shot on net and one hit during a 5-4 overtime victory against the Panthers on Friday.
It doesn't look like the extra playing time Girard is receiving this season is going to help his shot or goal production, but he does already have three helpers in the first seven contests. The bad part of more playing time, though, is it could also put Girard in fewer ideal situations defensively, leading to a dropoff in plus/minus. He has a minus-3 rating to start the season.
