Girard posted a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Girard had the secondary helper on Gabriel Landeskog's tally. Girard has gotten a turn on the top power-play unit with Cale Makar (upper body) out of action, and it's led to three assists in the last four games for the former. Girard has 13 points, 48 blocked shots and 44 shots on goal through 35 outings this year. He'll retain a short-term boost in value until Makar returns.