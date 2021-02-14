Girard (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Girard has yet to return to the team after being placed in the league's virus protocol last Sunday. Cale Makar (upper body) has also been ruled out for Sunday's game, so the Avalanche will play without their top two scoring defensemen. Ryan Graves and Dennis Gilbert will enter the lineup as a result.