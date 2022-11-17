Girard (lower body) won't play Thursday versus Carolina, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Girard will miss a fourth straight contest with his lower-body issue, and the Avalanche have yet to shed much light on when he might be ready to return. Look for Andreas Englund to slot into the lineup in Girard's stead against the Hurricanes.
