Colorado head coach Jared Bednar expects Girard (COVID-19 protocol) to return for Saturday's outdoor game in Lake Tahoe against Vegas, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Girard missed Sunday's game against Vegas, Colorado's return to game action following a pause in the team's season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Bednar also expects Gabriel Landeskog (COVID-19 protocol) and Tyson Jost (COVID-19 protocol) to play Saturday.