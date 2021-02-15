Colorado head coach Jared Bednar expects Girard (COVID-19 protocol) to return for Saturday's outdoor game in Lake Tahoe against Vegas, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Girard missed Sunday's game against Vegas, Colorado's return to game action following a pause in the team's season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Bednar also expects Gabriel Landeskog (COVID-19 protocol) and Tyson Jost (COVID-19 protocol) to play Saturday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Placed on non-roster list Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Remains out Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Stays hot with helper•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Supplies two assists•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Finds twine in big win•