Girard had one goal on three shots over 20:48 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Girard, who was activated off the COVID-19 protocol list, scored in his return to the lineup. It was his second goal of the season. Girard activates from the blueline, having posted 10 points in 12 games while never going more than one game without hitting the scoresheet. His return, as well as that of Cale Makar, give the Avalanche their top-four defenseman.