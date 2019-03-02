Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Scores rare goal
Girard tallied a goal on his only shot and posted a minus-2 rating in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Friday.
The 20-year-old isn't much of an offensive force yet, but he is on pace to set new career highs. He's matched his rookie season mark in the goals category with four and is three shy of doing the same in the points department. Girard could best his rookie season in the plus/minus, blocks and hits categories too. He has four goals, 20 points and plus-3 rating, 68 blocks and 45 hits in 65 games this season.
