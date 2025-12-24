default-cbs-image
Girard scored a goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Utah.

Girard provided all the offense of the game with a second-period goal, finding the back of the net with a backhander at the 7:57 mark. This was Girard's second goal of the season. Even though he's scored his two goals in December, he doesn't produce enough to be worthy of fantasy consideration in most formats.

