Girard posted an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Girard set up Brandon Saad's first-period tally. The helper snapped Girard's three-game point drought. He's run a little cold in April with just three assists through seven outings. The Quebec native is at 31 points, 69 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating in 40 contests overall.