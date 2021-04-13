Girard posted an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Girard set up Brandon Saad's first-period tally. The helper snapped Girard's three-game point drought. He's run a little cold in April with just three assists through seven outings. The Quebec native is at 31 points, 69 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating in 40 contests overall.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Hands out pair of apples•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sets up pair in blowout•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sets up Donskoi early•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Slides power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Contributes assist in win•