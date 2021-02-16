Girard (COVID-19 protocols) won't resume skating until Sunday, which means he won't be available for Saturday's outdoor game versus Vegas, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

Girard will miss Colorado's next two games against the Golden Knights, but he could be an option for Monday's matchup with Vegas. The 22-year-old blueliner has been highly productive this season, having racked up one goal and nine points through the first 11 games of the campaign.