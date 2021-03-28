Girard had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas.
Girard initiated offense a minute into the game, rushing from his own end to the Golden Knights' zone and fed Joonas Donskoi for the game's first goal. It was the blueliner's third consecutive game with at least one point and 21st assist, second on Avs in helpers behind Nathan MacKinnon. Girard is rolling right now with seven points over the last seven games.
