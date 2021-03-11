Girard notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Girard provided the primary helper on Gabriel Landeskog's tally in the final minute of overtime. With four assists in his last three outings, Girard is doing good work on the scoresheet. The 22-year-old rearguard has 19 points (four tallies, 15 helpers), 37 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 22 games. Eight of his assists have come on the power play, and he should continue to see top-unit usage while Cale Makar (upper body) is out.