Girard had two assists with two shots and two blocks in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Jets.

Girard had the primary assist on both of Nathan MacKinnon's goals, the second one coming via the power play. Girard won't provide lofty point totals, but he does chip in periodically. He has one goal and 16 points in 40 games this season, a similar pace to 2018-19 when he had career highs (four goals, 27 points) in both categories.