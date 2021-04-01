Girard registered two assists and had one shot in a 9-3 win over Arizona on Wednesday.

Girard figured in on the first two goals of the game, setting up Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky just 27 seconds apart to stake the Avalanche to an early 2-0 lead. Girard has six points, all assists, over his last five games and is tied for fifth among NHL defensemen with 28 points overall.