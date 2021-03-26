Girard produced a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Girard set up Joonas Donskoi's tally at 4:04 of the second period as the second power-play unit sparked the Avalanche's offense. The 22-year-old Girard has been in a groove lately with six points in his last six games. The defenseman continues to produce well with 25 points, 53 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 27 blocked shots through 30 games. Nine of his 20 assists have come with the man advantage.