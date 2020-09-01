Girard had an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Girard was initially credited with the Avalanche's fifth goal, but it was later ruled to have deflected in off Mikko Rantanen. That gave Girard three helpers over his two two games. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to a goal, eight assists and 18 shots through 13 contests in the postseason.