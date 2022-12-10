Girard had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 25:16 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Girard was the secondary helper on a pretty sequence that led to Mikko Rantanen's first-period goal. The point was his first in the eight games since returning from a lower-body injury that shelved him for two weeks. He's taken on a larger role with the loss of Josh Manson (lower body) who is not due back until early January.