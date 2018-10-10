Girard tallied a power-play helper in Tuesday's matchup against Columbus.

Girard has earned an assist in back-to-back games while averaging 21:25 of ice time -- well above his 2017-18 minutes with Colorado (17:42). The 2016 47th overall pick figures to take on a significantly increased role this season, which could have him poised to top his point total from last year (23).

