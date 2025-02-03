Girard scored an even-strength goal on three shots and went plus-1 Sunday in a 2-0 win over Philadelphia.

Girard joined the rush and converted on a feed from Casey Mittelstadt to open the scoring at 8:33 of the second period. The goal was Girard's first since Nov. 23, a span of 30 games. The left-shot blueliner has provided three goals, 20 points, 10 PIM, 69 shots on goal, 77 blocked shots, 43 hits and 16 takeaways through 51 appearances this season. While Girard won't fill the scoresheet often, he's capable of chipping in from time to time.