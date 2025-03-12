Girard provided an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Wild.

Girard had gone 11 games without a point prior to Tuesday. His role has been shrinking -- he was under 20 minutes of ice time for a third straight game, though he still finished with more (18:32) than Ryan Lindgren (16:08) as the two compete for time in the bottom four on the left side of the Avalanche's defense. Girard has limited fantasy upside, but he has produced 21 points, 79 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 52 hits and a plus-7 rating across 63 appearances this season.