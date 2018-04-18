Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sports no-contact sweater in practice
Girard (upper body) practiced without contact Tuesday and could play Game 4 against the Predators.
Girard has missed the last two games, so getting back to practice is a favorable sign to return. The 19-year-old fired four shots on goal in 22:07 of ice time in Game 1, but he failed to convert.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Out Monday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Absent from Game 2 lineup•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Chips in power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Chips in two helpers against Wild•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Adds helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Notches two power-play helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...