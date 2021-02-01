Girard posted an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Girard had a hand in defense partner Cale Makar's second-period tally. The 22-year-old Girard also skated a season-high 26:13 on Sunday, as the Avalanche were without both Devon Toews (foot) and Erik Johnson (upper body). Lots of ice time awaits Girard while the Avalanche operate at less than full strength. He's produced one goal, eight assists, 17 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 10 contests.